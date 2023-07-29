Open Menu

France Reboot World Cup Hopes As Sweden Power Into Last 16

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :France breathed fresh life into their Women's World Cup campaign with a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Brazil on Saturday as Sweden barrelled into the last 16.

Captain Wendie Renard headed in the winner seven minutes from time in front of nearly 50,000 in Brisbane to earn the French a vital three points.

It blew Group F wide open, with France top on four points from two games and Brazil on three.

Jamaica, who surprisingly held France 0-0 last time out, faced Panama later Saturday and could be top of the group by the end of the night.

Herve Renard's France defied most of the Brisbane crowd and a Brazilian team who thumped Panama 4-0 in their previous match to reinvigorate French hopes of a first World Cup title.

The French controlled much of the first half and took an early lead through veteran striker Eugenie Le Sommer with her 90th goal in 181 appearances.

Brazil came back into the game in the second half and were rewarded when Debinha latched onto a deflected shot and fired past goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin to draw level.

With time running out, France struck again.

Selma Bacha swung in a corner in the 83rd minute and defender Renard -- who had been a pre-match injury doubt -- appeared unmarked at the far post to head home.

- Ilestedt double - Sweden thumped Italy 5-0 to join title contenders Spain and former champions Japan in reaching the knockout rounds with a match to spare.

Three goals in seven minutes in the first half did the damage in Wellington as Italy struggled to deal with Sweden's set pieces and aerial threat.

Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt scored twice -- both headers -- with Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius and Rebecka Blomqvist also on the scoresheet.

Ilestedt was surprised by her prolific start to the tournament, having also scored the winner with her head in Sweden's opening 2-1 win over South Africa.

"It feels a bit unreal but I'm very pleased," she said.

"Maybe I didn't expect three goals but I know that's one of my strengths and it's something we're working on a lot at training.

" - Kerr comeback - Australia's hopes of staying in their home tournament were given a big boost on Saturday when skipper Sam Kerr declared herself available.

The prolific Chelsea striker, the face of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, suffered a calf injury on the eve of the tournament and missed the Matildas' first two games.

The Australians squeezed past Ireland 1-0 thanks to a penalty to open their campaign but were then stunned 3-2 by Nigeria.

With a critical encounter against Olympic champions Canada looming on Monday, the 29-year-old fronted the media in Brisbane to say: "I am going to be there, I am going to be ready." There was also good news for European champions England after they announced that key midfielder Keira Walsh did not suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury in their win over Denmark.

She will miss their last group game against China, when the Lionesses will hope to seal their place in the knockouts, but will remain with the squad.

- Caicedo fitness doubt - Group A looks set for a thrilling conclusion on Sunday.

Switzerland lead with four points and are in pole position to advance. They play co-hosts New Zealand in a sell-out in Dunedin.

New Zealand are level on three points with debutants the Philippines, who play former champions Norway at the same time in Auckland.

Norway, who sit bottom of the group with one point, can still qualify but they must win at a minimum -- and do it without star striker Ada Hegerberg, who is injured.

Also in action on Sunday are one of the favourites, Germany, who face Colombia in Group H.

The Colombians could be without teenage star forward Linda Caicedo after she went down in training on Thursday holding her chest.

Colombia coach Nelson Abadia on Saturday called it "an episode of tiredness, a bit of stress over her debut in a senior World Cup".

In the other Group H game South Korea face Morocco.

