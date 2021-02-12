UrduPoint.com
France Recommends Single Vaccine Dose For People Who Have Had Covid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

France recommends single vaccine dose for people who have had Covid

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :France on Friday recommended that people who have already recovered from Covid-19 infection receive a single vaccine dose, becoming the first country to issue such advice.

Its public health authority said that people who had previously been infected with Covid-19 develop an immune response similar to that bestowed by a vaccine dose, and that a single dose after infection would likely suffice.

