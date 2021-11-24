UrduPoint.com

France Records 30,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

France records 30,000 new coronavirus cases

PARIS, 24 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) -:France recorded more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising concerns about the precedented increase in the nation's fifth wave.

A total of 30,454 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest health data.

The last time that figure was recorded was Aug. 11, with 30,920 cases.

Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers in the national assembly that the new cases marked "a very significant increase which attests that we are, unfortunately, in a fifth epidemic wave."He said 6 million adults remain unvaccinated and "that's too much."

Related Topics

National Assembly France Million Coronavirus

