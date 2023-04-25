UrduPoint.com

France Refuses To Halt Indian Ocean Migrant Expulsions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 02:00 AM

France refuses to halt Indian Ocean migrant expulsions

Mamoudzou, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :France on Monday refused to halt a controversial planned operation to expel migrants from its Indian Ocean island territory of Mayotte, despite opposition from neighbouring Comoros and clashes between locals and security forces sent by Paris.

The operation, called Operation Wuambushu ("Take Back" in the local language), aims to expel migrants from urban slums in Mayotte to improve living conditions for local residents in France's poorest department.

Some 1,800 members of the French security forces have been deployed for the operation on Mayotte, including hundreds sent from Paris, with young locals and police clashing in the district of Tsoundzou outside the main town of Mamoudzou since Sunday.

An official said the number of migrants trying to reach the French territory from Comoros by sea had also reduced since the beginning of the operation to flood the area with security forces.

"Since we have increased reinforcements, there are no more kwassas (small boats) that have been spotted," Camille Chaize, spokeswoman for the interior ministry, told France Inter radio.

Comoros, whose three islands lie to the northwest of Mayotte, said Monday it had refused to allow a boat carrying migrants from the island. Most of the illegal migrants being deported are Comoran.

It also said it had suspended passenger traffic at a port where deported migrants usually land.

"As long as the French side decides to do things unilaterally, we will take our decisions," Comoran Interior Minister Fakridine Mahamoud told AFP, adding that none of the deported migrants "will enter a Comoran port".

The country's maritime services company also said that the Mutsamudu port was suspending passenger traffic from Monday until Wednesday.

The plan is for those without papers to be sent back to the Comoran island of Anjouan, 70 kilometres (45 miles) away from Mayotte.

"We will not stop the operations... to fight against delinquency and unsanitary housing, with their consequences on illegal immigration," the most senior Paris-appointed official on Mayotte, prefect Thierry Suquet, told reporters.

He said he hoped to "quickly resume" boat deportations to Anjouan and hoped the standoff would be resumed through "dialogue".

"We have common interests with Comoros, in particular the safeguarding of human life at sea and the control of illegal immigration," he said.

But he added: "The aim is for there to no longer be any slums on Mayotte... (these) are dangerous for the health of those who live there".

- Diplomatic tensions - The first expulsions from the slums are expected to start on Tuesday morning, beginning with a settlement near Koungou.

But Comoros already last week warned that it would not accept migrants expelled under the plan.

Intense negotiations between Moroni and Paris in recent weeks had raised the possibility of a last-minute deal.

But Comoros' leader Azali Assoumani, who holds the rotating presidency of the African Union since February, said he hoped the operation would be abandoned, admitting Moroni didn't have "the means to stop the operation through force." In 2019, France pledged 150 million Euros ($161 million) in development aid as part of a deal to tackle human trafficking and ease the repatriation of Comorans from Mayotte.

Around half of Mayotte's roughly 350,000 population is estimated to be foreign, most of them Comoran.

Many African migrants, especially Comorans, try to reach Mayotte illegally every year. These crossings risk ending in tragedy when the "kwassa kwassa" -- the small motorised fishing boats used by people smugglers -- are shipwrecked.

Mayotte is the fourth island of the Comoros archipelago that France held on to after an initial 1974 referendum, but it is still claimed by Moroni.

In March 2011, Mayotte became the 101st French department, or administrative area, in accordance with another referendum two years earlier.

On Friday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the operation would take place but declined to give a date for its start.

He added on Monday that France was taking "resolute action" against crime and gangs on Mayotte "with exceptional resources" and 26 people had been arrested this weekend alone.

Related Topics

India Police Interior Ministry Flood Interior Minister France Company Traffic Young Resolute Moroni Paris Comoros Turkish Lira February March Sunday 2019 From Million Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

5 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

6 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.