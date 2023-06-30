Open Menu

France Rejects UN Accusation Of Police 'racism'

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The French government rejected on Friday accusations by the UN of racism among its police, made after a 17-year-old was killed during a traffic stop.

"Any accusation of racism or systemic discrimination in the police force in France is totally unfounded," the foreign ministry said.

Earlier Friday, UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said "we are concerned by the killing of a 17-year-old of North African descent by police in France on Tuesday".

"This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement," she said at a media briefing in Geneva.

French authorities have not released any information about Nahel's ethnic background.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) is a body of independent experts that monitors how states are implementing the convention on eliminating all forms of such discrimination.

In December, the CERD voiced its deep concerns about the frequent use in France of identity checks and alleged discriminatory stops, which the committee said disproportionately targeted members of certain minority groups.

