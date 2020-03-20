France reports 108 new coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: official

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus epidemic has killed 108 more people in France over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 372, the top French health official said Thursday.

"The number of infections is doubling every four days," Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that the virus was spreading in France "rapidly and intensely".