UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports 108 New Coronavirus Deaths In Last 24 Hours: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

France reports 108 new coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: official

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus epidemic has killed 108 more people in France over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 372, the top French health official said Thursday.

"The number of infections is doubling every four days," Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that the virus was spreading in France "rapidly and intensely".

Related Topics

France From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

3 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.