France Reports 27 Coronavirus Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

France reports 27 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :French health authorities on Tuesday said that 27 more people had died over the last 24 hours from the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total death toll in France to 175 people.

There are now 7,730 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, France's top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters, a jump of over 1,000 on the day earlier.

His comments came as France entered the first day of a lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron which orders people to stay at home and prohibits all non-essential movements.

Salamon said of those infected, 2,579 people were currently hospitalised including 699 in intensive care. Seven percent of those who have died are aged under 65.

"We are progressively moving to a general epidemic over the territory" of France, he said, urging people to "stay at home" and keep contacts to a minimum.

