France reports 29 more coronavirus deaths, biggest one-day jump: minister

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :France recorded 29 additional coronavirus deaths Sunday, the biggest one-day increase in the country since the outbreak, bringing the total death toll to 120, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

An additional 900 cases of infection were recorded in the past day, taking the total to 5,400 since January, Veran told France 2 television.