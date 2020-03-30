France reports 292 new coronavirus deaths, total now 2,606

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :France has recorded 292 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 2,606 since the first was reported in February, the country's national health service director Jerome Salomon said Sunday.

Among the nearly 19,000 patients now hospitalised, 4,632 are in intensive care, Salomon said.

The toll over the past 24 hours was below the 319 deaths reported on Saturday, but the figures include only deaths reported in hospitals, and not at retirement homes or assisted-living facilities.