UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports 319 More Coronavirus Deaths, Taking Toll To 2,314

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

France reports 319 more coronavirus deaths, taking toll to 2,314

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :France on Saturday reported 319 more deaths in hospital caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total toll of the epidemic in the country to 2,314.

There are now 37,575 cases of coronavirus infection in France, up 4,611 on the day before, according to a daily update published by the government.

There are now 17,620 people in hospital, with 4,273 of them in intensive care, it added.

Both the death toll and the number of infections are likely higher than the official figures. The number of those who died counts only those who died in hospital -- not retirement homes or at home -- while only those deemed at high risk are currently being tested.

Related Topics

France Died Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review globa ..

6 minutes ago

AJK president urges Modi to release Kashmiri priso ..

1 hour ago

Second batch of donations from Jack Ma Foundation ..

1 hour ago

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 832 to 5,690 ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Chief Minister for accelerating research wo ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Interior extends National Disinfection ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.