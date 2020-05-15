UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports 351 More Coronavirus Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

France reports 351 more coronavirus deaths

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :France on Thursday reported 351 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals and nursing homes as its overall toll from the pandemic hit 27,425.

The latest data did not reflect a precise picture of the last 24 hours as it included two days of deaths in nursing homes, which were not included in the toll the day earlier.

Over the last day, 123 people died in hospitals while over the last 48 hours 228 people died in nursing homes, the health ministry said.

Recent positive trends continued, with 129 fewer people in intensive care for a total of 2,299, a figure that exceeded 7,000 at the peak of the crisis.

The latest figures came as France on Thursday enjoyed the fourth day of the partial easing of a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 17 to battle the virus.

Related Topics

France Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

31 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

46 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

1 hour ago

Country cannot achieve milestone without technolog ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab lays foundation stone of var ..

16 minutes ago

Hurriyat forum grieved over cold-blooded murder of ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.