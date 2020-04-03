France reports 471 more coronavirus hospital deaths, toll tops 4,500

Paris, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :France on Thursday reported 471 more deaths in hospital from COVID-19, bringing the country's official toll from the coronavirus epidemic to 4,503.

The French figures include only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes. However top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that an initial count had shown 884 people had died in old people's homes since the epidemic began.