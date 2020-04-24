France reports 516 new coronavirus deaths, total 21,856

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Thursday reported 516 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 21,856 fatalities, the country's health department said.

But the number of patients in intensive care is continuing a two-week decline, it said in a statement.

A majority of the deaths reported (13,547) were in hospital, and the rest in retirement homes and other facilities.