France reports 544 new coronavirus deaths, total toll 21,340: official

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :France on Wednesday reported 544 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, but registered new falls in the total numbers of coronavirus patients.

The total toll from the epidemic in France has now risen to 21,340, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters, while adding that there were now 365 fewer coronavirus patients in hospital and 215 fewer in intensive care compared with the day earlier.