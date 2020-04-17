UrduPoint.com
France Reports 761 More Coronavirus Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Friday reported 761 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll in the country from the epidemic to 18,681.

But top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that in more positive news the total numbers in hospital fell for the third day in a row -- with 115 fewer patients -- and the numbers in intensive care fell for the ninth consecutive day with 221 fewer patients.

The country's month-long lockdown "is starting to bear fruit," said Salomon, while urging: "We have to continue our efforts in confinement."

Your Thoughts and Comments

