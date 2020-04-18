UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports 761 More Coronavirus Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

France reports 761 more coronavirus deaths

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Friday reported 761 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours but welcomed new falls in the total numbers of coronavirus patients.

The new deaths -- 418 in hospitals and 343 in nursing homes -- brought the total toll in the country from the epidemic to 18,681, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

But in more positive news, the total numbers in hospital fell for the third day in a row -- with 115 fewer patients -- and the numbers in intensive care fell for the ninth consecutive day with 221 fewer patients.

The country's month-long lockdown "is starting to bear fruit," said Salomon, while urging: "We have to continue our efforts in confinement." He described the fall in intensive care and hospital numbers as "slow but constant" and said France was seeing now a slowing in in spread of the epidemic.

He said spread "had been mitigated very well by all the French" through respecting the confinement orders and social distance recommendations while outside.

"We have strongly broken the epidemic which at the beginning was very contagious, with a virus that was being transmitted to a very large number of people," said Salomon.

Neighbouring Germany, which declared on Friday it has the virus under control, has registered far fewer COVID-19 deaths than France. But Salomon said it was too early to make comparisons between individual countries.

"There is a heterogenity in Europe that we can't explain at the moment. There are countries which are very affected -- like Belgium which is worse hit than France -- and Britain as well is badly hit." France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic. But President Emmanuel Macron announced this week that the lockdown could begin to be eased from May 11.

He said schools could gradually reopen then but cafes, cinemas and cultural venues would remain closed, and there could be no summer festivals until mid-July at the earliest.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Health Minister Olivier Veran are due on Sunday to give a news conference where they are expected to outline how the lockdown can be eased.

Related Topics

Europe France Germany Belgium March May Sunday All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

1 minute ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

1 hour ago

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

2 hours ago

122,550 tonnes of vegetables produced by Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Call centre firm accused of virus barrier breaches ..

5 minutes ago

32 new corona positive cases reported in Balochist ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.