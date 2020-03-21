UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports 78 More Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours, Total Toll 450: Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

France reports 78 more coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, total toll 450: official

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :France on Friday reported 78 more deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 450 people.

Top French health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that 12,612 people were now confirmed by tests in France to have been infected with the coronavirus, while warning this was a "minimal figure" compared with the real number of those infected.

He said that 5,226 people had been hospitalised with the virus, with 1,300 of them in intensive care. "Half of the patients in intensive care are under 60," he said, warning that the epidemic can hit "young adults" too.

Related Topics

France Young From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

11 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

26 minutes ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

49 minutes ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

49 minutes ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.