France reports another 395 coronavirus deaths

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Sunday reported 395 deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours as the number of new hospitalisations continued a slow decline.

The new deaths -- 227 in hospitals and 168 in nursing homes -- brought France's total epidemic death toll to 19,718, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

A total of 30,610 people were being treated for a coronavirus infection in hospital, he said, 29 fewer overall than the day before as hospitalisations declined for the fifth day in a row.

A total of 5,744 people were in intensive care, said Salomon, 89 fewer than the previous day in the 11th consecutive day of decline.

To date, 12,069 people have died of coronavirus infection in hospital, and 7,649 in nursing homes.

The daily figure compared with 642 new deaths reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the briefing that a nationwide lockdown in force since March 17 to halt virus spread was starting to bear fruit.

"We are scoring points against the epidemic," he said, adding the "situation is improving progressively, slowly, but surely.

However, he insisted, "we are not out of the health crisis yet."