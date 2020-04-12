UrduPoint.com
France Reports Lower Coronavirus Daily Death Toll

Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Sunday reported a lower number of COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours, with the total toll from the coronavirus epidemic in the country now 14,393, the health ministry said.

It said that there were 315 deaths in hospital over the last day, compared with 345 the day earlier.

The total toll includes those who have died in nursing homes.

For the fourth consecutive day in a row, the number of patients in intensive care fell with 35 fewer patients, making a total of 6,845 people needing such treatment.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

