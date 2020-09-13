France reports more than 10,000 daily virus cases

Paris, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :France reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its highest daily number since wide-scale testing was launched in the country.

The number rose to 10,561 new cases on Saturday, up from the previous day's 9,406 new cases on Friday, the French health agency said.

Officials have become increasingly concerned about the infection figures, even if the death toll and admissions to intensive care are well below the highs recorded in March and April.