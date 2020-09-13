UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports More Than 10,000 Daily Virus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

France reports more than 10,000 daily virus cases

Paris, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :France reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its highest daily number since wide-scale testing was launched in the country.

The number rose to 10,561 new cases on Saturday, up from the previous day's 9,406 new cases on Friday, the French health agency said.

Officials have become increasingly concerned about the infection figures, even if the death toll and admissions to intensive care are well below the highs recorded in March and April.

Related Topics

France March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme la ..

31 minutes ago

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

47 minutes ago

Two Russian Surveillance Aircraft Conduct Flight A ..

47 minutes ago

FM Qureshi urges ARF members to raise voice agains ..

47 minutes ago

Greece Steps Up Military Procurement, Army Recruit ..

47 minutes ago

Japanese envoy welcomes commencement of Afghan pea ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.