France reports new daily record of 335,000 Covid cases

Paris, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :France set a record for new Covid cases over a 24-hour period on Wednesday with 335,000 additional infections recorded, Health Minister Olivier Veran told parliament.

It was the first time that French cases breached 300,000, smashing the previous record established on Tuesday when 271,686 new Covid cases were recorded.