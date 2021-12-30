UrduPoint.com

France Reports New Daily Record Of COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 03:10 PM

France reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

PARIS, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :France reported on Wednesday 208,099 new confirmed COVID-19 cases detected in the past 24 hours, a new daily record since the outbreak of the pandemic in France.

"This means that 24 hours a day, every second, two French people are diagnosed positive. We have never experienced such a situation, it is everywhere, in all territories," said French Minister of Health Olivier Veran at a hearing of the French National Assembly.

Presenting a draft bill of the vaccination pass to the Assembly, he said the pandemic is still ongoing and the fight against the Delta and Omicron variant must continue.

He urged French citizens to get vaccinated, citing that 70 percent of patients in intensive care in hospitals are those non-vaccinated.

According to him, there are still five million French people who are not vaccinated at all.

However, he said that the vaccination pass won't be mandatory for entering hospitals or elderly people's homes as "we do not want to prohibit access to care for the unvaccinated."For New Year celebrations, bars and restaurants in Paris will have to close doors at 2 a.m., Paris Police Department announced on Wednesday, adding that drinking alcohol in public areas will be prohibited on Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. in the evening.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing National Assembly Police France Paris All From Million P

Recent Stories

FAHR announces work from home policy for mothers w ..

FAHR announces work from home policy for mothers working for federal government

12 minutes ago
 Kremlin Suggests Listening to Voices in Kiev That ..

Kremlin Suggests Listening to Voices in Kiev That Do Not Record Russian Military ..

3 minutes ago
 Omicron cases in Germany up 26 pct within one day: ..

Omicron cases in Germany up 26 pct within one day: RKI

3 minutes ago
 Greece tightens measures as daily COVID-19 cases t ..

Greece tightens measures as daily COVID-19 cases triple in 48 hours

3 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar ticks down

U.S. dollar ticks down

3 minutes ago
 WTI crude futures settle higher

WTI crude futures settle higher

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.