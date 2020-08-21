UrduPoint.com
France Reports Over 4,000 New Virus Cases In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :France reported 4,771 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours on Thursday, 1,000 more than Wednesday, health authorities said.

The spike in new cases marked the first jump of more than 4,000 in a day since May, although the number of new patients hospitalised at 149 was down on 162 for Wednesday, the DGS public health directorate said.

