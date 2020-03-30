UrduPoint.com
France Reports Record 418 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

France reports record 418 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :France on Monday reported its highest daily number of deaths since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 418 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,024.

There are now 20,946 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with 5,056 of them in intensive care, the government said in its daily update.

The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes.

