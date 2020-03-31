UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports Record 418 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:01 AM

France reports record 418 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :France on Monday reported its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 418 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,024.

There are now 20,946 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with 5,056 of them in intensive care, the government said in its daily update.

The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes.

France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic and officials have repeatedly warned it will take time for the measures to bear fruit.

Top French health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that the figures "are in no way going down, we are in the midst of the epidemic".

He noted that the growth in infections in neighbouring Italy had seen a "relative slowing" in the last days and expressed hope that the figures in France could show signs of improvement at the end of this week.

"The aim of the confinement is to massively reduce the contacts between people," he said.

"Our aim every day should be to have as few contacts as possible. If we reduce contacts, the virus can no longer pass from one person to another and the number of people infected should fall." According to Salomon, the most reliable indicator of the virus' spread is the daily admissions to hospital and intensive care.

"From the end of this week, we should have less people who are arriving at hospital and going into intensive care," he said.

He said that 44,450 people had been tested positive as being infected in France, while the actual number could be much higher as only those deemed at high risk are currently being tested.

Related Topics

France Died Italy March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

34 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll In New York Rises to 1,218, Nu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.