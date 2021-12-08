UrduPoint.com

France Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Count

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

PARIS, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:France on Wednesday reported 59,019 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a record daily count since November 2020.

According to the French Public Health Agency, a governmental institution reporting to the French Health Ministry, 168 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, and 12,714 patients are currently hospitalized across the country.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that a record daily high of 687,498 booster doses have been administered the past 24 hours, an extraordinary leap from the 105,009 doses the previous day.

"At this stage, 7 million French people have made an appointment for a booster shot by the end of December," the French government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal told radio France Inter on Tuesday.

