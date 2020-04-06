UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports Record Toll Of 833 New Coronavirus Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

France reports record toll of 833 new coronavirus deaths

Paris, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Monday reported that 833 more people had died of COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the previous 24 hours, its highest daily toll since the epidemic began.

"We have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic," Health Minster Olivier Veran told reporters, as he announced the new toll which brought the total number killed in the coronavirus epidemic in France to 8,911.

France is now giving a daily combined toll of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes. Previously it had only given the hospital toll on a daily basis.

Related Topics

France Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

1 hour ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

1 hour ago

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

2 hours ago

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.