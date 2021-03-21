UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Rescues 72 Migrants In Channel On Way To UK

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

France rescues 72 migrants in Channel on way to UK

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :French maritime authorities said they had rescued 72 migrants in the English Channel on Sunday whose vessels ran into difficulties as they tried to reach the UK.

Early Sunday, the coastguard was alerted that several boats were in trouble off the coast of Calais.

One was picked up by a French patrol boat and the 38 people on board taken to Calais.

Meanwhile, 34 more migrants were rescued by a tugboat operated by the French navy and taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer, also on France's Channel coast.

All the rescued migrants were in good health and were handed over to rescue services and the border police.

Since late 2018, the number of illegal Channel crossings has risen sharply as migrants try to reach Britain despite dangers linked to busy shipping traffic, strong currents and low water temperatures.

In 2020 alone, there were some 9,500 crossings or attempted crossings, according to the coastguard, more than four times the previous year's number.

Six people died and three went missing trying to cross last year, compared to four dead in 2019.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water France Died Traffic Calais United Kingdom Turkish Lira Border Sunday 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

2 hours ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

2 hours ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

2 hours ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.