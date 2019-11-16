UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reverse Palm Oil Tax Break After Outcry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

France reverse palm oil tax break after outcry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :France's parliament on Friday voted down a proposed tax break on palm oil -- which would have hugely benefited energy giant Total -- after lawmakers and environmental activists complained the legislation had been rushed through the day before without proper debate.

In the second vote in two days on the issue, 58 MPs in the National Assembly voted against including palm oil on a list of biofuel sources that will enjoy tax breaks until 2026. Only MPs two voted in favour.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe called for the second vote, which reversed an amendment to the 2020 budget passed by the lower house on Thursday, after lawmakers said they had not been sufficiently informed about the tax break.

Last year, parliament excluded palm oil from tax breaks for biofuel sources, dealing a huge blow to a new refinery belonging to French oil giant Total which began operations in July.

But lawmakers from the region where the refinery is located subsequently sponsored an amendment to put palm oil back on the list.

The national assembly passed that amendment on Thursday, despite an unfavourable opinion from the budget legislation's rapporteur, a member of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist LREM party.

Environmentalists were up in arms, saying that palm oil drives deforestation, with vast areas of Southeast Asian rainforest having been logged or set ablaze in recent decades to make way for plantations.

"MPs in the majority, in collaboration with the government, have given in to Total's shameful lobbying," the Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) advocacy group said after the amendment passed on Thursday.

It called the renewed tax break a "fiscal present" valued at 70-80 million Euros ($77-$88 million).

Prior to the new vote on Friday, rapporteur Joel Giraud told AFP: "We got screwed." Another lawmaker in Macron's party, who asked for anonymity, said "several didn't even know that this was part of it." The government has made ecology one of its top priorities.

LREM member Emilie Cariou said it was "out of the question that we go back on what we have voted for last year".

Former environment minister Delphine Batho said the tax break was "complicit with ecocide -- we cannot support that".

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Vote Budget Oil July 2020 From Government Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

8 hours ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

8 hours ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

8 hours ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

9 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.