France Says Arrivals From Britain Must Self-isolate To Curb Virus
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:30 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :France said Wednesday that arrivals from Britain will have to self-isolate to prevent the spread of Covid-19, notably its Indian variant, joining a list of 16 countries already on France's mandatory quarantine list.
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting that details of the measure would be given in the coming hours.