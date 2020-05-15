UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Says Breaks Up International ATM 'jackpotting' Network

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

France says breaks up international ATM 'jackpotting' network

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :French prosecutors said on Friday that police had broken up an international network aimed at the so-called "jackpotting" of ATMs that makes the machines eject all the cash they have inside.

Two suspects, aged 26 and 31, and already known to the authorities, have been charged and placed in detention, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.

Jackpotting has become a known criminal scourge across the world in recent years. Malware is inserted into a cash machine -- either manually or remotely -- and a hacker then prompts the ATM to eject all its cash into the hands of accomplices at the scene.

Heitz said that between May 10-12 several individuals from the "Russian-speaking community" suspected of belonging to an "international jackpotting organisation" were detained in Colombes outside Paris, Laval in western France and the southern city of Nice while trying to damage an ATM.

It said that the criminal group worked across Europe to insert malware into ATMs, attacking the machines at night.

"A hacker, operating from abroad, would take control of the cash dispensing software," the statement said.

Nineteen incidents across France have already come to light, with the financial damage estimated at 280,000 Euros ($300,000).

"We have a new wave of 'jackpotting' in France," Francois-Xavier Masson, head of France's agency for combating crimes in information and communication technologies (OCLCTIC), told AFP, adding that more than 60 incidents have been identified since the end of 2019.

"There was a previous wave in 2018 and then it came to a halt, before resuming at the end of 2019. The way the groups act is changing, the teams are more international. But we are also changing how we act", he added.

Related Topics

World Police Europe France Nice Paris May Criminals 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Widow of Terrorist Behind Paris 2015 Attacks May B ..

22 minutes ago

ONS Says 15% of UK's Frontline Workers at Risk Fro ..

22 minutes ago

Rosneft Largest Beneficiary of Ruble Weakening as ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry launches NMRF and guidelines of OHCHR

22 minutes ago

AJK CDC approves RS. 2406.5 million four mega dev ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.