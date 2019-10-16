UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Says Britain Paying For More Gendarmes To Tackle Migrants

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:20 AM

France says Britain paying for more gendarmes to tackle migrants

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Britain is paying for more gendarmes to be deployed in northern France to prevent migrants from illegally crossing the English Channel, the French interior ministry said Tuesday.

On Monday, the bodies of two young Iraqis were found washed up on a beach in the northern French town of Le Touquet, a first in a region where migrants are taking to boats in growing numbers to try reach Britain.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and his British counterpart Priti Patel agreed, during a visit to northern France in late August, that Britain would provide financial support to help prevent the dangerous and illegal crossings, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the joint plan, which came into operation on September 28, more French gendarmerie reservists will reinforce the patrols along the northen coast around Calais, the statement said.

The costs will be added to the seven million Euros ($7.7 million) already committed by the British side for the French anti-migrant efforts.

"The strengthening of the action plan marks a new and very concrete level of engagement by the United Kingdom," Castaner was quoted as saying in the statement.

"It is more necessary than ever to stop this phenomenon, not only to reduce migratory pressure... but also to avoid new human tragedies," he added.

Local officials in northern France said 1,473 migrants were known to have attempted to reach the British coast from France in August, compared to 586 in the same month last year.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Interior Minister France Visit Young Calais Same United Kingdom Turkish Lira August September From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

9 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

9 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

10 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

10 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.