France Says Closing Sudan Embassy Until Further Notice

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :France said on Monday it was closing its embassy in Sudan, where clashes between the army and paramilitary forces have sparked evacuations of foreigners.

The French mission in Khartoum will be shut "until further notice", the foreign affairs ministry said, and would no longer serve as a rallying point for expatriates trying to leave the country.

France has airlifted 491 people from 36 countries, including 12 EU nations, to Djibouti since Sunday, according to the ministry.

They included two Greeks and one Belgian who had been wounded, as well as the German and Swiss ambassadors, it said.

French nationals in Djibouti today were due to land in France in the coming days.

The ministry however added that it had been unable to reach the few French people living outside the capital Khartoum.

France had to coordinate with both sides of the conflict to ensure successful evacuations, the ministry said.

The Sudanese armed forces led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan control the airport, while many of those needing to be evacuated were in areas held by the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, it explained.

President Emmanuel Macron was "able to speak to General Burhan to obtain the necessary assurances in order to evacuate our citizens by air," the presidency said.

"He will stay in touch with actors in the region in the coming days in order to contribute to peace efforts," it added.

