France Says De-escalation Priority After Iran Strikes On US Forces

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

Paris, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :France on Wednesday condemned the Iranian strikes against bases housing US troops in Iraq and said de-escalation is the top priority as tensions mount further between Tehran and Washington.

"The priority is more than ever for a de-escalation," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement. "France remains determined to work to ease tensions and is in contact with all the parties to encourage restraint and responsibility," he added.

