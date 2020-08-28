UrduPoint.com
France Says 'exponential' Rise In Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

France says 'exponential' rise in coronavirus cases

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :France on Friday said there had been an "exponential" rise in coronavirus cases with more than 7,000 new infections in 24 hours.

"The dynamic of the progression of the epidemic is exponential," France's directorate general of health said, adding that there were 7,379 new infections in mainland France against 6,111 on Thursday and 5,429 on Wednesday.

