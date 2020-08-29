UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Says 'exponential' Rise In Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

France says 'exponential' rise in coronavirus cases

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :France on Friday said there had been an "exponential" rise in coronavirus cases with more than 7,000 new infections in 24 hours.

"The dynamic of the progression of the epidemic is exponential," France's directorate general of health said, adding that there were 7,379 new infections in mainland France against 6,111 on Thursday and 5,429 on Wednesday.

This was the highest figure recorded since testing was expanded in France. The 4,000-mark was breached a few days ago and the number of infections has been rising steadily.

The directorate said there were 4,535 people hospitalised on Friday -- the same number as the previous day -- of whom 387 were in serious condition.

The new coronavirus has claimed 30,596 lives in France so far. Masks were made mandatory outdoors in Paris to fight the rising infections.

Masks were already compulsory on public transport, in enclosed public spaces, and outdoors in Paris in certain high-congestion areas around tourist sites.

Related Topics

France Paris Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

17 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

17 minutes ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

36 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

45 minutes ago

Russian intervention in Belarus 'worst thing' that ..

11 minutes ago

Osaka defeats Mertens to reach WTA final in US Ope ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.