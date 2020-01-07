UrduPoint.com
France Says Iran Must Not Retaliate After General's Killing

France says Iran must not retaliate after general's killing

Paris, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :France's foreign minister said Monday that Tehran must not retaliate over the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani in a US air strike, amid an escalating war of words between Iranian officials and President Donald Trump.

"It is essential that Iran renounce any reprisals or retaliations," Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM television, adding that "there is still a place for diplomacy, fortunately."

