France Says Macron, Biden To Talk In Coming Days After Subs Spat

Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Paris, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will talk on the phone in the coming days amid high tension over a submarines contract, a French government spokesman said Sunday.

The announcement comes a day after France recalled its ambassdors to Washington and Canberra, unhappy over secret US-Australia negotiations that led to the cancellation of a multi-billion Australian order for French submarines.

