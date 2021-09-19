France says Macron, Biden to talk in coming days after subs spat

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will talk on the phone in the coming days amid high tension over a submarines contract, a French government spokesman said Sunday.

The announcement comes a day after France recalled its ambassdors to Washington and Canberra, unhappy over secret US-Australia negotiations that led to the cancellation of a multi-billion Australian order for French submarines.