France says Niger coup not 'final' as putschists win army backing

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Coup leaders in Niger said Thursday they had won broad army support and called for calm in the troubled country, but former colonial power France said it did not consider the apparent putsch to be "final".

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said there were "ways out" for coup plotters who chose to heed global condemnation of President Mohamed Bazoum's ouster.

The latest target of a coup in Africa's turbulent Sahel region, Bazoum has been confined to his residence since Wednesday by his own presidential guard.

He had defiantly stood his ground as denunciations of the putsch swelled from African and international organisations and allies Germany and the United States, as well as France.

"The hard-won (democratic) gains will be safeguarded," Bazoum said on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

"All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom would want this." Colonna said Friday that Bazoum was in "good health" and had spoken to President Emmanuel Macron.

"If you hear me talking about an attempted coup, it's because we don't consider things final," she said. "There is still a way out if those responsible listen to the international community." France, a key ally that has 1,500 soldiers in Niger, previously called for "the restoration of the integrity of Nigerien democratic institutions".

But Armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa has swung his weight behind the putschists.

"The military command... has decided to subscribe to the declaration made by the Defence and Security Forces... in order to avoid a deadly confrontation," he said in a statement.