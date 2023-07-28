Open Menu

France Says Niger Coup Not 'final' As Putschists Win Army Backing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 09:40 AM

France says Niger coup not 'final' as putschists win army backing

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Coup leaders in Niger said Thursday they had won broad army support and called for calm in the troubled country, but former colonial power France said it did not consider the apparent putsch to be "final".

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said there were "ways out" for coup plotters who chose to heed global condemnation of President Mohamed Bazoum's ouster.

The latest target of a coup in Africa's turbulent Sahel region, Bazoum has been confined to his residence since Wednesday by his own presidential guard.

He had defiantly stood his ground as denunciations of the putsch swelled from African and international organisations and allies Germany and the United States, as well as France.

"The hard-won (democratic) gains will be safeguarded," Bazoum said on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

"All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom would want this." Colonna said Friday that Bazoum was in "good health" and had spoken to President Emmanuel Macron.

"If you hear me talking about an attempted coup, it's because we don't consider things final," she said. "There is still a way out if those responsible listen to the international community." France, a key ally that has 1,500 soldiers in Niger, previously called for "the restoration of the integrity of Nigerien democratic institutions".

But Armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa has swung his weight behind the putschists.

"The military command... has decided to subscribe to the declaration made by the Defence and Security Forces... in order to avoid a deadly confrontation," he said in a statement.

Related Topics

Africa Army Condemnation Democracy Twitter France Germany United States Niger All From Weight Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

23 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

1 hour ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

9 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

10 hours ago
Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

10 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

10 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

10 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

10 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

10 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous