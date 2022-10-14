UrduPoint.com

France Says Putin's Proposal For New Gas Hub Makes 'no Sense'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 02:10 AM

France says Putin's proposal for new gas hub makes 'no sense'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The French presidency on Thursday snubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to build a new gas hub in Turkey to supply Europe, saying it made "no sense".

"There is no sense in creating new infrastructures that allow more Russian gas to be imported," the presidency said.

Putin made the offer to Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a face-to-face meeting in Kazakhstan earlier on Thursday.

"Turkey has turned out to be the most reliable route for deliveries today, even to Europe," the Russian leader said. "We could consider the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey for supplies to other countries." Deliveries to Europe, which is overwhelmingly dependent on Russian gas, have been disrupted by Moscow's February invasion of Ukraine.

The West accuses Putin of trying to blackmail Europe over a slew of sanctions and creating leaks at key pipelines something Moscow denies.

Europe is trying to wean itself off Russian gas, whose shortage has caused energy prices to spiral on the continent.

The French presidency pointed to the fall in Russian gas imports to Europe from nearly 40 percent a few months earlier to 7.5 percent today.

"It is likely to fall further," it added.

"Russia and Turkey may decide together to export more gas, but it cannot be to the European Union, which has commitments to sovereignty, to reducing its dependency and also to the climate transition," it said.

Related Topics

Shortage Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey European Union Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan Hub Tayyip Erdogan February May Gas From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

11 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

10 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

10 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.