France Says Russia's Navalny Victim Of 'criminal Act'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

France says Russia's Navalny victim of 'criminal act'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :France on Tuesday said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in hospital in Germany after allegedly being poisoned in Siberia, had been the victim of a "criminal act" and urged Moscow to carry out a swift investigation.

"France expresses its profound concern over this criminal act perpetrated against a major figure in Russian political life," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It called on Russia to "carry out a swift and transparent investigation which will enable the circumstances in which this act was committed to be established."

