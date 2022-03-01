France Says Sanctions Will Cause 'collapse' Of Russian Economy
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 01:10 PM
Paris, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :France said on Tuesday that Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine will cause the Russian economy to collapse.
"We will bring about the collapse of the Russian economy," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the Franceinfo broadcaster a day after France, the EU and others said they would impose a new round of sanctions on Russia.