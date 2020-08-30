UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Says Senior Officer Probed Over 'security Breach'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

France says senior officer probed over 'security breach'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The French government is investigating a senior military officer over a "security breach", the defence minister said Sunday, following a report the person was suspected of spying for Russia.

"What I can confirm is that a senior officer is facing legal proceedings for a security breach," Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio, CNews and Les Echos newspaper.

She gave no further details.

But Europe 1 said the officer was a lieutenant-colonel stationed with NATO in Italy and had been placed under investigation on suspicion of spying for Russia.

It said he is suspected of having supplied sensitive documents to Russian intelligence.

The man was arrested by DGSI intelligence service as he was about to leave for Italy at the end of his holidays in France, and is being held at a prison in Paris, Europe 1 said.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Russia Europe Holidays France Paris Florence Man Italy Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 1,196 scholarships for stud ..

16 minutes ago

India reports 78,761 new coronavirus infections

3 hours ago

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

4 hours ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Back to school amid caution and eagerne ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.