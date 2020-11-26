UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Says Ski Resorts Can Open, But No Lifts Allowed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

France says ski resorts can open, but no lifts allowed

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :French winter sport resorts are free to open for the Christmas holiday season, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday, but ski lifts will have to remain shut.

President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday that coronavirus risks made it "impossible" to allow winter sports to resume quickly, adding he hoped that restrictions could be lifted in January.

France's 350 ski resorts have been up in arms over the decision, saying the weeks around Christmas and New Year are crucial for their survival as they accountfor up to a quarter of their annual revenues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Christmas January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

16 minutes ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

20 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Criticizes Government's Pay Freeze ..

20 minutes ago

Asad Umar chairs Planning Commission Advisory Comm ..

20 minutes ago

Sombre Thanksgiving in the US as global virus case ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.