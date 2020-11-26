France says ski resorts can open, but no lifts allowed

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :French winter sport resorts are free to open for the Christmas holiday season, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday, but ski lifts will have to remain shut.

President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday that coronavirus risks made it "impossible" to allow winter sports to resume quickly, adding he hoped that restrictions could be lifted in January.

France's 350 ski resorts have been up in arms over the decision, saying the weeks around Christmas and New Year are crucial for their survival as they accountfor up to a quarter of their annual revenues.