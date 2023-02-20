UrduPoint.com

France Says Tax On Tech Giants 'blocked' In Global Talks

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

France says tax on tech giants 'blocked' in global talks

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :International talks aimed at taxing global tech giants that only declare profits in a few jurisdictions have hit a standstill due to opposition from countries including the US and India, France's finance minister said Monday.

The talks covered taxing multinationals where they make their profits in a bid to reduce tax avoidance, and come ahead of a meeting of the G20 group of large economies in India this week.

"As of today things are blocked, in particular by the United States, Saudi Arabia and India" and "chances of success are slim," Bruno Le Maire told a press conference.

He said France had always argued that if G20 countries were unable to get agreement on the issue, a "European solution" should be sought instead.

"I think we're at that point now," he said.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, a club of mostly rich countries based in Paris, has spearheaded talks on the tax which primarily targets digital giants.

A separate agreement calling for a global minimum 15 percent tax rate on multinational businesses, also coordinated by the OECD, has had more success, and is to be implemented in the "coming months", Le Maire said.

Related Topics

India France Paris United States Saudi Arabia From Agreement Slim Opposition

Recent Stories

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

28 minutes ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

2 hours ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

3 hours ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.