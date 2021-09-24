Paris, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told French President Emmanuel Macron he wants to "re-establish cooperation", Macron's office said Friday, amid a diplomatic crisis brought on by a submarine contract with Australia.

Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy submarines from France in favour of American nuclear-powered subs -- secured during secret negotiations facilitated by Britain.