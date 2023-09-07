France seek World Cup glory with Dupont as catalyst

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Dynamic scrum-half Antoine Dupont will lead France into a home Rugby World Cup with hopes high that he can spark a first Northern Hemisphere victory in 20 years in the sport's quadrennial showpiece.

The last -- and only -- team from the Six Nations to win the World Cup was England in 2003, when an extra-time drop-goal by Jonny Wilkinson sealed victory in Sydney over an Australian side coached by Eddie Jones.

Since then, the trophy has remained firmly in the South Hemisphere: South Africa won in 2007 and 2019, while New Zealand triumphed in 2011 and 2015.

The time seems ripe for France, however, with Dupont key to a resurgence under coach Fabien Galthie, who has employed eye-pleasing tactics based around free-running backs and a disciplined pack.

While the loss of fly-half Romain Ntamack to injury is a blow, France boasts a deep squad with consistency in selection often missing in previous campaigns.

"We've never been so well prepared," Dupont told AFP. "We have won 80 percent of our matches and the Six Nations in 2022.

"We have a promising generation of talented players who have gained experience and continuity in the backbone of the team. That hasn't been the case over the last 10 years.

"So all systems are go. What's more, we're lucky enough to be hosting the competition, so we're hoping for public support."The last major global sports event on French soil before next year's Paris Olympics will be held in nine venues across France, which previously hosted the 2007 World Cup and also staged several matches as joint hosts of the 1991 edition.