France Seeks Answers As Macron Says Riots 'peak' Passed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Paris, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron met with hundreds of French officials on Tuesday to begin exploring the "deeper reasons" for the country's plunge into riots after a police officer killed a teenager at a traffic stop.

The meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris with more than 300 mayors, whose municipalities suffered damage over a week of violence, came as the unrest eased across the country.

"Is it a permanent return to calm? I will be cautious, but the peak that we've seen in previous days has passed," Macron said, according to a participant.

The government has battled riots and looting since an officer killed 17-year-old Nahel M. during a traffic stop on June 27 in a Paris suburb, rekindling long-standing accusations of systemic racism among security forces.

On Monday night violence in French cities had halved in 24 hours, the interior ministry said, with 72 people arrested nationwide.

At the gathering of mayors, Macron was hoping to "start the painstaking, long-term work needed to understand the deeper reasons that led to these events", an official at the president's office said.

