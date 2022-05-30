France seeks to 'learn lessons' from Champions League fiasco

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :France's sports ministry was to host a meeting of security and football officials Monday following the chaos that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, seeking to ensure no repeat of the scenes as Paris prepares for the 2024 Olympics.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, speaking ahead of the meeting, again placed responsibility on Liverpool for the mayhem on Saturday but also acknowledged that lessons had to be learned.

The French government has faced a barrage of criticism from press and politicians in the UK over police handling of the match, which saw thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets struggling to enter.

The scenes tarnished the image of the French capital, raising questions about its ability to host sporting events as it gears up for the 2024 sporting showpiece, as well as the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Monday's meeting at the sports ministry, due to start at 0900 GMT, will involve European football governing body UEFA, French football chiefs and the French police.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Paris police chief Didier Lallement will be in attendance.

Lallement has called for a formal investigation into the production of fake tickets, which he said had helped caused the problems.