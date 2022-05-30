UrduPoint.com

France Seeks To 'learn Lessons' From Champions League Fiasco

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

France seeks to 'learn lessons' from Champions League fiasco

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :France's sports ministry was to host a meeting of security and football officials Monday following the chaos that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, seeking to ensure no repeat of the scenes as Paris prepares for the 2024 Olympics.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, speaking ahead of the meeting, again placed responsibility on Liverpool for the mayhem on Saturday but also acknowledged that lessons had to be learned.

The French government has faced a barrage of criticism from press and politicians in the UK over police handling of the match, which saw thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets struggling to enter.

The scenes tarnished the image of the French capital, raising questions about its ability to host sporting events as it gears up for the 2024 sporting showpiece, as well as the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Monday's meeting at the sports ministry, due to start at 0900 GMT, will involve European football governing body UEFA, French football chiefs and the French police.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Paris police chief Didier Lallement will be in attendance.

Lallement has called for a formal investigation into the production of fake tickets, which he said had helped caused the problems.

Related Topics

Football World Police Sports Liverpool Paris United Kingdom Olympics From Government Real Madrid

Recent Stories

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constituti ..

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constitutional bodies in Green Enclave-I ..

18 minutes ago
 Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

19 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

19 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faisalabad

Man found dead in faisalabad

19 minutes ago
 Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza ..

Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

19 minutes ago
 Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian oppositio ..

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.