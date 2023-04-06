(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :France on Thursday woke up to a new day of mass mobilizations against the government's pension reform.

The government and President Emmanuel Macron are not willing to back-pedal on the pension reform, and the meeting between Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and trade unions on Wednesday did not give a positive result.

Trade unions and workers remain determined in their objection as this will be the 11th day of mobilization since January, with severe walkouts and nationwide protests.

The national railway company SNCF and Paris regional transportation company RATP said their traffic would be slightly disrupted, according to media reports.

Primary school teachers, energy workers, and those from other sectors walked out while students blocked entry to universities in many cities, including Lyon and Nice.